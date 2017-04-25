The WCSH 6 studios, where reporters examine the intricacies of making an unbiased story.

(NEWS CENTER) — We’ve heard a lot about media bias in this last election cycle. And if polls are any indication, most people do think that members of the media are biased.

According to a Portland Press Herald poll done last month, just 10 percent of Mainers have high confidence in TV news, and just 22 percent of Mainers trust the newspaper.

A Gallup poll released last September indicates just 4 in 10 Americans have "a great deal" or "a fair amount" of trust and confidence in the mass media to report the news fully, accurately and fairly.

That was a historic low. And that was before this divisive election really went into full swing.

This story is not an attempt to convince people that the media is unbiased. It is an attempt to show you the many decisions reporters make every day that could impact whether you see a story as biased, and an acknowledgment that, sometimes, reporters make mistakes.

