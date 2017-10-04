Opening of new art gallery highlights Portland's First Friday Art Walk

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - On Friday a new art gallery marks its grand opening just off of Congress Street in Portland. The opening coincides with Creative Portland's First Friday Art Walk.

The gallery showcases the abstract work of Jan Ter Weele. He says most people think being an artist consists of sitting around and drinking wine all day. Ter Weele says he thinks painting is actually very hard.

While he's been painting along Avon Street for years, he recently acquired the space next door. His first showcase will feature his work. If you'd like more information about the First Friday Art Walk, check out its website at http://www.creativeportland.com/first-friday-art-walk-new



© 2017 WCSH-TV