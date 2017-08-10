Ogunquit Playhouse's production of Ragtime highlights immigration in America

OGUNQUIT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - At the turn of the 20th century immigration was a hot button issue in America. It seems like the more things change, the more they stay the same.

The Ogunquit Playhouse's current production of ragtime seems particularly time in the current political climate. Set in the volatile melting pot of turn-of-the-century New York, three distinctly American tales are woven together – that of a stifled upper-class wife, a determined Jewish immigrant and a daring young Harlem musician.

If you'd like more information about the production, check out the Ogunquit Playhouse's version of Ragtime, head over to their website at http://www.ogunquitplayhouse.org/ragtime

