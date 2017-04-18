Nursing home residents honored for their contributions to their communities

Usually, by the time people move into a nursing home, it's hard for them to get around, and hard for them to get out in the community for long periods of time. Sometimes, they can feel forgotten.

For the past 15 years, the Maine Health Care Association has been taking steps to make sure that a couple dozen nursing home residents are recognized for the contributions they've made to their communities over the years in a ceremony called "Remember ME." The Association chooses 35 nominees who are photographed. They and their families are invited to a ceremony in Augusta, where they receive a certificate and a photo with First Lady Ann LePage.

You may not know the names of most of the honorees. They're people like Lorraine Harvey, who led the committee that raised $10,000 to construct the Ronald McDonald House in Bangor. LaVern Davenport was the guidance director at York High School for 25 years. He also had a bit part in the 1951 movie, "The Whistle at Eaton Falls," starring Lloyd Bridges. Paul Durost served on the Maine State School Board, and was the first rec director for Mars Hill and Blaine.

If you are into cross country skiing, you may know the honoree we interviewed. Wendell "Chummy" Broomhall is a two-time Olympian, and a giant in the sport. We caught up with him a couple weeks before the ceremony at the Maine Veterans Home in South Paris.

