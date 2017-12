(NEWS CENTER) - Jill Strauss from Jillyanna's Woodfired Cooking School is at it again in the 207 kitchen.

This time she's making a holiday classic, a sour cream coffee bundt cake with chocolate streusel. This cake made it into our newsroom and lasted roughly five minutes. For the recipe, click right here: http://www.jillyannas.com/tag/207/

