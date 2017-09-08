No! No! No! Summer's Not Over Yet

(NEWS CENTER) - Shannon Bryan from fitmaine.com just refuses to let go of summer, and she's right. Technically, there's still two weekend left before we turn the page to fall. Here's her list of late summer outdoor fun to be had!

Harvest at the Hut

Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 9-10. Stratton Brook Hut, Carrabassett Valley. $150, $140 member. mainehuts.org

Hike in to Maine Huts & Trails' Stratton Brook Hut, then enjoy a delicious multi-course dinner complete with wine pairings. Price includes overnight lodging at the hut, three meals including the event dinner, and all paired wines.

Maine Lighthouse Ride

Waves start at 7 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 9. Southern Maine Community College, South Portland. $105 adult, $85 ETA member. www.easterntrail.org

Let Maine's lighthouses guide the way! There are multiple route options for this annual ride, from 25, 40, 62 or 100 miles. Riders of all abilities are encouraged to bust out their bikes for this late-summer cruise that benefits the Eastern Trail Alliance.

River Jam Festival

Friday, Sept. 15 to Saturday, Sept. 16. Saco Island and Saco River, Saco. Many activities free. riverjamfest.com

Music Friday night, and Saturday boats the RIver Jam 5K, kayak race, canoe and boat rides on the Saco River, plus maker’s market, entertainment and family fun in Mechanics Park. More music on Saco Island Saturday evening.

Loon Echo Trek

Treks depart starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. Shawnee Peak, Bridgton. $30-$85. www.loonecholandtrust.org

Hike, bike, post-trek parting with Allagash beer and a taco and baked potato bar! There are 25, 50, 80 and 100-mile courses for bikers over quiet, scenic roads. The 100-mile course is considered the hardest Century Ride in Maine, should you be looking for a real end-of-summer challenge. For hikers, there are 4.5 and 6-mile routes on scenic trails over Pleasant Mountain.

The Amazing Chase

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 16. Sebago Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce, Windham. $395 per 4-person team. amazingchasesebago.com

It’s a scavenger hunt! It’s an adventure race! It’s a chance to take lots of selfies in front of area landmarks! This team tech adventure race has teams compete to find clues, solve trivia, perform tasks, and complete changes. Teams will use supplied iPads and take photos and videos along the way. Registration deadline is Sept. 10.

Trail to Ale 10K Race + Walk

9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 19. Eastern Prom, Portland. $35. trails.org

Portland Trails knew running for beer and pizza was awesome decades ago. This annual event is popular for good reason: pizza from Portland Pie and beer from Shipyard. But it’s also a scenic 10K along the Eastern Prom and Back Cove.

