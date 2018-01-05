Nick Verdisco of Bolster Snow & Company has an idea for hake

Roasted hake with Cauliflower & Mushrooms

Ingredients for two, roasted hake with cauliflower and mushrooms:

1 lb hake

8 oz mushrooms of your choice cut into larger pieces -- brown button, portabella or maitake mushrooms work well.

1 cauliflower, cut into "steak" pieces, save all trimmings and small pieces

Cream

Salt

Butter

Pepper

Canola oil

Olive oil

To cook the fish:

Remove fish from refrigeration and salt, allow to come to room temperature.

Turn oven on to 375.

Pour enough oil to lightly coat the bottom of the cast iron pan, turn on to medium high heat and wait until the oil just starts to smoke.

Once the pan is smoking place the attractive side down. With a smoking hot pan and a room tempered fish it should never stick to the pan. Ok now we wait, 3-4 minutes on medium to high heat, you are trying to achieve a golden brown crust on the fish. Turn the fish over and put it in the oven until cooked through.

To cook the cauliflower:

Cut cauliflower into “steak” like pieces so they are flat on both sides. Put all trimming and extra cauliflower into a pot and cover with cream; boil until soft, about 20 minutes. Once the cauliflower is tender purée pieces on high with a bit of the cream they were cooked in until smooth.

Pour oil in the sauté pan, again enough to barely coat the bottom of the pan and heat until oil begins to smoke place the cauliflower steaks down and “sear” until golden brown.

Salt and reserve until the fish is cooked.

To cook the mushrooms:

Pour oil a good olive oil into a saucepan along with a knob or two of butter. Heat the pan with a low flame and cook the mushrooms slowly, trying to get no color on them, flipping as needed. Salt and pepper. Set aside.

Time to plate.

Arrange the cauliflower and mushroom on the plate, spoon out the purée and smooth out next to the veggies. Fish on top and good to go. I Ike to garnish with something green for color.

