New movies and music with Chris and Brett from Bull Moose - 05/08

Bull Moose Music || Movies || Video Games || Books || And so much more... (Photo: Bull Moose)

The forecast for the next week or so looks very good for staying inside and enjoying the fruits of our entertainment industry. We get our tips this time around from Chris and Brett from Bull Moose, and all of their offerings have created cult followings.

Spose - "Good Luck With Your Life"

"50 Shades Darker"

The Sword - "Greetings From"

Grateful Dead - "Cornell 5/8/77"

"Serial Mom"

© 2017 WCSH-TV