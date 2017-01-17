New movies and music with Chris and Brett from Bull Moose - 01/17

Bull Moose Music || Movies || Video Games || Books || And so much more... (Photo: Bull Moose)

If you're sitting around and thinking about how boring your media collection is right now, we've got a solution.

Chris and Brett from Bull Moose share their picks for new releases.

Run the Jewels – "Run the Jewels 3" – CD, LP

The CD and vinyl just came out. As you can tell from the title, this is the duo’s 3rd album, but El-P and Killer Mike have been known to hip hop fans for years. (Bernie Sanders fans know Killer Mike too.) The year is very young, but this is sure to make many best of 2017 lists.

"Girl on the Train" – DVD, Blu-ray

"Ouija: Origin of Evil" – DVD, Bllu-ray

As you might guess from the title, this is a prequel to the movie Ouija. Ouija got terrible reviews, but they made this anyway. Somehow, they did a good job, partly because of young Lulu Wilson’s creepy performance.

the xx – "I See You" - CD, LP

This British electro/alt-pop band should get their second UK #1 in a row with this album. They have a nice sound with both male and female vocals.



