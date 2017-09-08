New food trailer offers unique mashed potato options

Renee Rhoads retired from teaching after 22 years to pursue a career in the food truck industry. You'll find only mashed potato options on her Mashed In Maine menu.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- We have plenty of food truck options in Maine, from lobster rolls to donuts. Now we can also order mashed potato from a mobile food trailer.

It's been a busy summer for Renee Rhoads trying to meet the high demand that her new business venture has stirred up. She started Mashed In Maine this spring. A food trailer that uses Maine potatoes to make unique menu options.

"Just sort of happened organically," said Rhoads. "I found the trailer on craigslist last fall. Last summer the seed was kind of planted that it would be neat to do a food trailer that was gluten free and dairy free."

Mashed in Maine started as a part time gig, until she decided to quit her teaching job of 22 years to start selling potato dishes from her trailer full time. She received a lot of support from Yarmouth Elementary School where she taught fourth grade, catering her principle's retirement party at the end of the school year.

"We study potatoes in fourth grade because we study the state of Maine and it's such a big product for Maine, so I've always just loved potatoes," said Rhoads. "I love gardening and growing potatoes."

Mashed In Maine gets potatoes from Middle Intervale Farm in Bethel, Green Thumb Farm in Fryeburg, and Goranson Farm in Dresden.

