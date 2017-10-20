New book tackles issue of when police should use deadly force

(NEWS CENTER) - In an era of police scrutiny… a new book hits the shelves talking about the real life challenges officers face.

It's called Shots Fired: The Misunderstandings, Misconceptions, and myths about police shootings - and it's written by Joseph Loughlin and Kate Clark Flora. We spoke asked why they felt it was so important to write this book and which misconceptions they feed need to be cleared up.

If you're interested in picking up the book, "Shots Fired" will be released and in bookstores around Maine next Tuesday.

© 2017 WCSH-TV