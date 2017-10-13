NBC's Chuck Todd weighs in on the Collins decision

WASHINGTON, DC (NEWS CENTER) - The eyes of the political world were focused on the tiny town of Rockport, Maine Friday morning. That's where months of speculation finally came to an end.

Maine Senator Susan Collins told an audience of about 250 business leaders that she has decided not to run for Governor of the state of Maine and will remain in the US Senate.

NEWS CENTER'S Pat Callaghan spoke with NBC political director and host of the Meet the Press Chuck Todd about the fallout of the Collins announcement and the increasing power she has in Washington.

