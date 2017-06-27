Music in Maine with Aimsel Ponti - 06/27

Aimsel Ponti shares her picks for some good concerts in Maine in the week's ahead.

Get ready to thank Aimsel Ponti once again! She used her music expertise when choosing these summer shows out of the handful of artists coming to Maine in the upcoming months. If you're looking to find shows that are both out of the box and mainstream, Aimsel's top six are a good place to start! If looking for information on other aspects of Maine living, check out Aimsel's other work for Maine Today.

Muddy Ruckus with Snughouse & Molly Giggs - Thursday, June 29th - Empire, Portland

With Ryan Flaherty on guitar and vocals and Erica Stahl on the drums, suitcase and vocals, the Muddy Ruckus show will give a dark Americana-rock feel. Enjoy all the hits from their most recent album "Pretty Bones".

Get tickets here.

Aimee Mann - Friday, June 30th - Prescott Park, Portsmouth

Watch Aimee perform songs from her new album "Mental Illness", a continuation of her solo career!

Get tickets here.

Joan Osborne - Saturday, July 8th - Opera House, Boothbay Harbor

A great show to go to if you're a fan of Bob Dylan! Joan will cover songs from her soon-to-be-released album "Joan Osborne sings the songs of Bob Dylan", as well as hits from her album "Relish".

Get tickets here.

Kasey Chambers - Monday, July 10th - Port Ciity Music Hall, Portland

With a distinct tone in her voice, Kasey provides a great summer show. The Australian singer-songwriter will sing songs from multiple albums, including her most recent titled "Dragonfly".

Get tickets here.

Phantogram with Tycho and Heathered Pearls - Wednesday, July 26th - Thompson's Point, Portland

Phantogram is the duo of Joshua Carter and Sarah Barthel, and along with their band they will provide a light and stage show you are sure to appreciate! Tycho and Heathered Pearls come together to produce what they call "dream pop"; definitely a fun show!

Get tickets here.

Tegan and Sara - Friday, 28th - State Theatre, Portland

The popular Canadian sisters have made a splash in the music world, and now are coming to Portland! There is sure to be songs from their most recent album "Love You to Death".

Get tickets here.

© 2017 WCSH-TV