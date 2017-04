The Northside Ramblers are a jammy rock and roll unit out of Western Maine.

The Northside Ramblers started as a campfire duo. Now they are a four-piece jammy rock and roll band anchored at Sunday River.

They play at the Farmers Market and Taps in Bethel every Friday and have a new album out called "A Nap That Took Four Seasons."

