"Molded By The Flow" at the University of Southern Maine

Molded By The Flow is an artistic event at the University of Southern Maine that's part theater, part music and part sculpture.

The idea comes from guest artists Paul Dresher and Rinde Eckert. The idea comes from Maine's geography, and how many of our communities are shaped by the flow of streams and rivers. And how we in turn shape the flow of those bodies of water.

The work includes elements of theater and music and sculpture and poetry.

Here are some upcoming performances:

April 21-29

Russell Hall, USM Gorham campus

Friday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m. Gorham (Gorham opening night)

Saturday, April 22 at 2:00 p.m. Gorham

Sunday, April 23 at 2:00 p.m. Gorham

Wednesday, April 26 at 5:00 p.m. Gorham

Friday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m. Gorham

Saturday, April 29 at 2:00 p.m. Gorham

