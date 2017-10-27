Misery wants company at the Penobscot Theatre

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - The Penobscot Theatre Company is in the midst of a show it holds dear to its heart… Misery. The play is based on the novel written by Stephen King - one of the Bangor company's biggest supporters.

Despite have a famous author just down the road, the company - in its 44 years - has never been able to do a Stephen King show. While he doesn't own the rights to the play, they're happy to honor his work through this high-energy -- slightly graphic - horror show.

For more information about the show, check out the theater's website at http://www.penobscottheatre.org.

© 2017 WCSH-TV