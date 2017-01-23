"Poor Your Soul" is a memoir by Peaks Island author Mira Ptacin.

As much as we don't like to think about it, grief and loss are central parts of life.

Mira Ptacin, a writer and educator who lives on Peaks Island, knows that well. She's got a happy family life now - she's married and has two kids.

But at age 28, Mira became pregnant for the first time. Five months later she learned that the child would not be able to survive outside the womb.

Ptacin details her decision to terminate the pregnancy in her memoir "Poor Your Soul." Her story is paired with her mother's story. Her mother immigrated to America from Poland and lost her adopted son in a car accident.

