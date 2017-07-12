Michael O back in Maine for benefit concert

Michael Odokara-Okigbo calls Maine his home, but his powerful singing voice, his songwriting and performing talents have taken him all over the world, including a second place finish on NBC’s The Sing Off with the Darmouth Aires

He is back in Maine this week to present a benefit concert to benefit the Mugadi Foundation and Waynflete School.

He also has a new CD entitled “ON MY OWN”.

His concert is July 13, 2017 at 6 pm at the Westbrook Performing Arts Center in Westbrook, Maine...Tickets to the performance will be available on Brown Paper Tickets for $25 beginning June 15, 2017 at: http://michaelo.brownpapertickets.com or 1-800-838-3006.

© 2017 WCSH-TV