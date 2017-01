The second season of the PBS show "Mercy Street" debuts on January 22nd.

"Mercy Street" is a drama on PBS about a Union occupied town in Virginia during the American Civil War.

The show starts its second season on January 22nd. It is helmed by Executive Producer Lisa Wolfinger, a Mainer who also tackles documentary topics with her company Lone Wolf Media.

As Executive Producer, her fingerprint is on just about every aspect of the show.

Copyright 2016 WCSH