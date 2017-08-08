(NEWS CENTER) - But first, Margaret Bush is an actress in a family known for its politicians. Her father-in-law is former President George H-W Bush; her brother-in-law is former President George W Bush.

Margaret Bush will be performing Thursday in a production of the play "Love Letters" at Vinegar Hill Theater in Arundel.

Acting is something she didn't take up until she was in her thirties, and we talked about how she got into it. We also discussed how often politics comes up at the dinner table.

For more information about Vinegar Hill Theater, you can go to their website at: http://vinegarhillmusictheatre.com/performances/

