Marine science professor is star of the show on Shark Week

BIDDEFORD, ME - (NEWS CENTER) While many folks around the country were focused on Michael Phelps race against an imaginary shark, Mainers were much more interested in Monday night's episode of Shark Week.

That's because University of New England marine sciences professor Dr. James Sulikowski was featured in the episode. Dr. Sulikowski has been tracking shark activity in the Gulf of Maine for years. He says much of the research done on the sharks here iin Maine s important in understanding shark activity elsewhere.

Dr. Sulkowski also uses that research in the classroom at UNE. He also takes his students out on the open waters as part of his class. For more information about Dr. Sulokowski and Shark Week just go to www.une.edu/sharkweek.

