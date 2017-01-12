Marijuana will be legal, but parts of law may be delayed

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

On January 30th, marijuana will be legal to use, possess and grow in the state of Maine. That's because of the passage of a bill on the November ballot that legalized the drug's recreational use.

But lawmakers are now trying to delay rolling out parts of that bill.

Legislators are specifically looking at the parts of the bill that affect sales. They also want to make sure that no one under the age of 21 is able to use marijuana. They are considering a one-year moratorium.

Opponents say that there is plenty of groundwork to build upon and say that a moratorium would flout the will of the voters.

There will be a public hearing on the issue on the week of the 16th.

