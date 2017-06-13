WCSH
"Mamma Mia" at the Ogunquit Playhouse

Rob Caldwell and Krister Rollins, WCSH 6:28 PM. EDT June 13, 2017

The theater season is underway at Ogunquit Playhouse, and the first show of the summer is "Mamma Mia."

"Mamma Mia" was a hit on Broadway, a hit at the movies and now it plays around the world. At the heart of the show are the songs of the band ABBA.

ABBA can be considered a love-em-or-hate-em band, and you'll find that the leads in this production fell on both sides of that equation (although they both love the music now).

"Mamma Mia" runs through July 1.

© 2017 WCSH-TV


