"Mamma Mia" at the Ogunquit Playhouse

Kate Chapman and Patrick Cassidy star in the Ogunquit Playhouse production of "Mamma Mia."

The theater season is underway at Ogunquit Playhouse, and the first show of the summer is "Mamma Mia."

"Mamma Mia" was a hit on Broadway, a hit at the movies and now it plays around the world. At the heart of the show are the songs of the band ABBA.

ABBA can be considered a love-em-or-hate-em band, and you'll find that the leads in this production fell on both sides of that equation (although they both love the music now).

"Mamma Mia" runs through July 1.

