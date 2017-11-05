Maine racer wins ARCA championship

(NEWS CENTER) - Go north in Maine until you can’t go any farther without crossing into Canada and you’ll find yourself in or near Fort Kent, the hometown of Austin Theriault, a rising professional racing car driver. At the age of thirteen, Austin started competing at the track that has the best name in Maine: Spud Speedway in Caribou.

From there he moved to more competitive venues, driving at Oxford Plains Speedway while still in his teens, and now, at 23, Theriault is coming off an excellent season in which he won seven times on the ARCA Racing Series.

If you want to race cars for a living, it’s just about impossible to do it from New England, so North Carolina has become his new home. He says he doesn’t have to drive too far out of Charlotte to be in a rural area that kind of reminds him of Maine. One big difference: you can bet North Carolina doesn’t have a Spud Speedway.





