Maine Preservation releases its list of Most Endangered Historic Buildings exclusively on 207

(NEWS CENTER) - For 45 years, the organization Maine Preservation has worked to promote and preserve the state's historic buildings, places and communities.
It's a job that never ends, and every year the organization puts out a list of Maine's Most Endangered Historic Places.
This year's list is being released for the first time exclusively on 207. Here it is:
Most Endangered Historic Properties – 2017
Greater Portland
· Frank J. Wood Bridge, Brunswick
· Bowery Beach School House, Cape Elizabeth
· AB Seavey House, Saco
Midcoast & Islands
· Mary E. Taylor School, Camden
· Waldo Theatre, Waldoboro
· Downtown Wiscasset
· Wiscasset Historic District Commission
Downeast & Acadia
· Brining Shed, Lubec
Statewide
· Historic neighborhoods
· Coastal and waterfront communities
· Historic houses & land trusts
If you’d like to find out more about Maine Preservation and the work it does, head to www.mainepreservation.org.
