Maine Mandolin Man Joe K Walsh on 207

Joe K Walsh plays his mandolin as though his fingers are rain drops on a puddle. He's fast, smooth and calculating creating melodies and notated rhythms that remind one of another time. He's released a new album, Borderland, and to promote it he joined us at the 207 studio.

Joe spoke about the life of a musician and the internal monologue that could drive anyone crazy. He has bathed in the history of old roots music and seeks to craft a new music from his experience and the craft of old. He puts the poetry of Yeats to his fast style of mandolin play.

© 2017 WCSH-TV