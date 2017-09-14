Maine Holocaust Survivor dies at the age of 102

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - One of the few remaining Holocaust survivors to live in Maine has passed away.

Kurt Messerschmidt was the former cantor at Temple Beh El in Portland for 34 years. To his dying day at the age of 102, Messerschmidt still lived a purpose driven life based upon a faith that never wavered-even during one of the darkest chapters in human history. His story is a reminder of the power of one man's goodness to make a difference in countless lives.

Messerschmidt dies on Tuesday at Mercy Hospital. Liz Helitzer, the executive director of the Holocaust and Human Rights Center in Maine describes him as brilliant, warm, funny and kind...a real person. His funeral will be held on Friday at Temple Beth-El in Portland.

