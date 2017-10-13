Tony Cataldi interviewed the cast of "Only The Brave"

WINDHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- More than 9,000 firefighters are still battling the deadliest wildfires in California history; more than 30 people are dead, hundreds are still missing.

In the midst of that, Sony is about to release its new drama called "Only the Brave," based on the actual story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots who were killed in Arizona wildfires in 2013.

A Maine firefighter won a contest through a Facebook group called Firefighters Worldwide; and with it, the chance to head west and interview not only the actors involved, but the sole survivor.

He says he asked what they hoped people got from the film. "The general answer was, 'We did the best to honor a thankless job, a thankless profession.'"

Only The Brave is in the theaters October 20th.

