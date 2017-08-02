Maine author's new book says we should be concerned but not afraid of earthquakes. .

(NEWS CENTER) - Here in Maine we have to deal with blizzards, the occasional tornado, maybe a hurricane every twenty years or so. But earthquakes?

You only have to worry about earthquakes if you live in Los Angeles or San Francisco, right? No.

Kathryn Miles is a writer from South Portland, and she spent the last few years looking into what would happen if a powerful earthquake struck not just in California, but in other places in the U-S.

Her new book is called "Quakeland: On the Road to America's Next Devastating Earthquake," For more information about the book, just go to https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/quakeland-kathryn-miles/1125862824#productInfoTabs

