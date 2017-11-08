Lynn Archer's Maine seafood paella

(NEWS CENTER) -- Start by heating up minced garlic and diced onion in a pan drizzled with olive oil. Do not brown.

While that’s softening in the pan, add 1 teaspoon of smoked paprika and crushed red pepper to taste.

Next, add diced red pepper, sliced chorizo, and diced chicken (not too fine).

Add in your choice of seafood (Lynn used jumbo shrimp, lobster, and scallops - a quarter pound of each meat). Sautee it.

Add in pre-cooked risotto or rice.

Add in diced tomatoes (one can).

Crumble ¼ teaspoon of saffron and pour chicken stock over the dish.

Finally, add frozen peas for color, and mussels (if wanted).

Cover and let it simmer for at least five minutes.

