Lynn Archer's 70th visit to the 207 kitchen, and it's a good one!

Lynn Archer, the owner of Archer's on the Pier and the Brass Compass Cafe in Rockland, has now graced the 207 kitchen a record 70 times!

And her latest recipe is just in time for blueberry season. It's delightful! Here's how you can make blueberry scones with a lemon glaze.

6 tablespoons of butter shredded with a greater and put in the freezer

2 cups of flour a 1/3 cup of sugar

2 teaspoons of baking powder

1/2 teaspoon of salt

mix dry ingredients add three-quarter cup of milk

fold in frozen butter and 3/4 Cup Maine blueberries

turn into a floured board an shape into a square

cut in 1/2, then 1/2 again making 8 triangles keep together place on a greased baking sheet bake at 425 degrees for 20 minutes

Glaze with 1/2 cup confectioners sugar, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, 1/2 teaspoon lemon zest

mix with fork

drizzle on when cool to the touch

