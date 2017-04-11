Lucas St. Clair and the Katahdin National Monument

The Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument is a reality. Now Lucas St. Clair, who championed the creation of the park, is working to make it work for the entire state.

St. Clair says that businesses in the area area already seeing increased winter business and people explore the region. And more business is set to ramp up as the area plans on making the monument more accommodating to visitors.

