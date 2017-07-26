Lots happening at the Maine College of Art

PORTLAND, ME (NEWS CENTER) - In the world of Maine arts, the Maine College of Art in Portland occupies a special place.



It has been around for 135 years, educating students about everything from photography to fashion design, painting to pottery.

The school has a new president, Laura Freid, who's been on the job for just a couple of weeks. We spoke to her about the school's unique location in downtown Portland and her vision for the future of the college. For more information about MECA go to their website at www.meca.edu.

