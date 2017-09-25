Look out Lebron! Here come the Maine Pioneers!

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Age is just a number, and nobody believes that more than a group of ladies running up and down the basketball court in South Portland.

The Pioneers are not just any team. They have played in 10 national tournaments, and some team members have played together for more than 20 years...and they are all in their seventies!

They are part of the Maine Senior Women’s Basketball league. You qualify as a senior athlete after the age of 50, and teams play in age groups 50 - 54, 55 to 59 and so on. This team has just ‘aged up” to the 70 - 74 age group.

The players say there are aches and pains the next morning after a game, and a generous supply of liniment and Ibuprofen on the bench, but little seems to slow them down.

If you'd like more information about the league, check out their website at http://maineseniorwomensbasketball.com/

