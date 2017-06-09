Linda Greenlaw's latest book - her tenth - continues her mystery series featuring Jane Bunker. The book, named after a knot, is called "Shiver Hitch."

Linda Greenlaw's latest book - her tenth - continues her mystery series featuring Jane Bunker. The book, named after a knot, is called "Shiver Hitch."

The knot she named her book after is not used contemporarily, but was developed for workers to haul large masts around boatyards. She saw the name of the knot, though, and knew she had the title for her next book. This one is set in a Maine winter.

Greenlaw says she doesn't like the writing process but finds the end result satisfying. She contrasts this with fishing - which has long been her career. She says she finds fishing to be almost a perfect partner for writing as the fishing process is immensely satisfying but the end result is almost just a byproduct for her.

She also says she'd like to get in the LPGA.

© 2017 WCSH-TV