Lena Rich grew up in Edgecombe, Maine. She started composing when she was six. She says it wasn't anything too serious, but still, age 6...She's stuck with it, and now studying music at Oberlin she's released her first full length album and will play for that release at One Longfellow Square.

She's a singer song writer with a youthful heart filled with wisdom. She writes about her life, the life of a young woman, and the trepidation of love gone wrong, or just making a bad decision, sometimes it's hard to tell the difference, but Lena's delivery brings you back into the smoke filled bars where your worst fears were bread. She's got a finger on the pulse, and you'll probably be singing her meolodies for a time to come.

Lean Rich One Longfellow Square Saturday 1.13.18 8pm

© 2018 WCSH-TV