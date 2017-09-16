Leavitt students rally more than school spirit at homecoming

Supporting a beloved teacher

TURNER, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Saturday morning was a busy start to homecoming weekend.

The field hockey and football teams were scheduled for games, but decided to warm up with a 5k.

Over the summer students had learned one of their favorite history teachers had been diagnosed with a form of brain cancer; the same kind Senator John McCain found out he was battling.

While Pasquale Bifulco was in the hospital, his students spent part of their summer vacation doing his household chores, like mowing the grass and chopping and stacking firewood.

They've helped raise thousands to help his family with medical expenses through a gofundme page, and kicked off homecoming weekend with a 5k walk, raising $7,000 more.

Bifulco, who can't work through his brain cancer treatments, wanted to be there. He stood, even walked with the crowd until he couldn't, and thanked his students and community for their overwhelming support.

Bifulco has a daughter in high school and a son in middle school. His wife, Saundra, and kids have been by his side through his diagnosis and treatment, but his school has proven his family and support system is much larger.

