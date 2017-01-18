Two aerial performers from the Circus Conservatory of America perform in the foreground. The band Handsome Ghost plays in the background. Both are part of an ambitious video produced by the Portland company Kingspoke.

Handsome Ghost is a band based in Asheville, NC. But they came to Maine to work with Kingspoke for their latest video.

It's for a song called "Eyes Wide." Kingspoke collaborated with Traps Eyewear and the Circus Conservatory of America. The result is an impressive show. The band performs while aerialists perform and an audience of dozens mills about.

What's even more impressive about it: it only took two takes.

Copyright 2016 WCSH