Kenya Hall & Friends in the 207 Studio

Kenya Hall is a force, she moves the air with her breath and produces soulful vocalizations that seem to come from her the ground her feet are standing on. She's promoting her show, the 8th Annual Stevie Wonder Tribute night at State Theater in Portland and she came in to the studio to play some songs for us.
8TH ANNUAL STEVIE WONDER TRIBUTE
Sun, December 31, 2017
Doors: 8:00 pm / Show: 9:00 pm
State Theatre
Portland, ME
$15 Advance / $20 Day of Show
https://www.portcitymusichall.com/event/1585488-8th-annual-tribute-stevie-portland/
