Keith Carson, Weatherman, On 207

There is a big difference between weather and climate. What happens in your backyard, is important. It is really important to you, but it might not be having an impact on the rest of the world. And what is happening in the arctic or the antarctic may not be important to you, but it is having a big impact on what's happening with our shared planet. These are big discussions that often lead to political corners, gloves off an blood a pumping.

News Center Maine's own meteorologist joined us on 207 to talk about some trends that he sees, how these trends can lead to a greater understanding of what is happening. Why are these sustained cold days an anomaly in a pattern of heating? Wouldn't we all want to feel a little warmer when we step outside on the 7th day in a row at -14? Keith shares a scientists insight to these trends and what we can learn from what we experience walking & living in our environment.

© 2018 WCSH-TV