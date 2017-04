"Island Zero" is a horror movie about some Unknown Doom threatening the waters off the coast of Maine.

It was written by well-known thriller writer Tess Gerritsen and directed by her son, Josh Gerritsen.

The movie has been selected to screen at the Emerge Film Festival in Lewiston the weekend of April 28th.

