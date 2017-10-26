Joel Thetford brings his version of Texas Honky Tonk to Maine

(NEWS CENTER) - Joel Thetford grew up in Texas, soaking up all kinds of music: rock, folk, blues, country and more. Those influences were filtered into his own sound, and Joel is now a fixture on the Maine music scene.

His latest E-P is called "The Outer Bank." Joel has some shows coming up in Maine, but first here he is in our studio with Megan Martelle.

Thetford's upcoming shows are at Empire on November 4th and the Portland House of Music on November 11th.

His partner on the fiddle, Megan Martelle will be playing with Hannah Daman and the Martelle Sisters at L.L. Bean in Freeport on October 28th.

For more information on Joel, check out his website at http://www.joelthetford.com/

