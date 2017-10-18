Joe Hill's new book is a quartet of horror stories

EXETER, NH (NEWS CENTER) - Joe Hill is a best-selling author… he has published nearly everything from comics to novels. He also happens to be one of Stephen King's sons.



Hill's latest publication is a collection of four novels - it's called Strange Weather. He will be at Books-A-Million in South Portland one October 25th, but we sat down with him at his home in New Hampshire ahead of that.



We talked about what his readers can expect in this new thriller… what he prefers writing… and his role in getting a new television series onto Hulu.

