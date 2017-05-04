Jim Bonney and the neatest job you've (probably) never thought about

Jim Bonney is a composer. He writes and records more than just music, though, getting into sound effects and soundscapes. And a lot of what he does goes into video games.

Jim Bonney is a composer. And as a composer, he writes music and designs entire soundscapes for various media (video games, movies, tv shows et. al.).

Sometimes part of that soundscape involves gory stuff, like a bone breaking or a head exploding. He achieves those sound effects with vegetables.

When he's designing music for a movie, he gets footage, scenes and dialog to build on. When designing for a video game, he often starts with just a concept.

He lives in Michigan but was brought to Maine to hang out at the University of Southern Maine through their Warren Memorial Visiting Artist program.

The USM Concert Bands and Jim Bonney will be performing at the school's McCormack Performing Arts Center in Gorham on Saturday, May 6th.

© 2017 WCSH-TV