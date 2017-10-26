It's an inflammatory question across Maine. Who has the best burger in the state?

(NEWS CENTER) - Downeast Magazine's November edition has a lot of people talking simply by asking one question. Who has the best burger in Maine?

Downeast food editor Joe Ricchio drove from Ft. Kent to Kittery in search of the answer. Along the way, he estimates he sampled close to a hundred burgers, but admits he may have blacked out and forgotten a few burgers.

After extensive research and debate, Joe was able to narrow the list down to 30. To check it out, head to their website at https://downeast.com.

© 2017 WCSH-TV