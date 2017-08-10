Isaiah Bennett's family inspires his music

(NEWS CENTER) - When Isaiah Bennett proposed to his soon-to-be wife, he told her he would write her a song for their wedding day. As if getting married isn't enough pressure!

He managed to come through, and his newborn son is his inspiration for even more music. He's working on a new album, and his two previous albums "Horizons" and "Vessels" have been well-received. He joined us in the 207 studios to show off some of his work.

If you'd like more information about Isaiah, check out his website at http://www.isaiahbennettmusic.com/

