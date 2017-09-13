Emotions run high in Jacksonville, Fla., during Irma cleanup

As residents in Jacksonville, Florida go through the emotional process of assessing flood damage, they are asking why it's taking so long for flood waters to recede more than 48 hours after Tropical Storm Irma.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (NEWS CENTER) -- Residents in Jacksonville, Florida are asking why? Why is it taking so long for standing water to recede in their neighborhoods after Tropical Storm Irma left their streets, homes and processions under water.

On the other side of his front door, Brian Frus goes through his possessions to see what survived the flooding and what didn't. Surge water flowed into his San Marco neighborhood more than two days ago. Hard not to be frustrated with a storm that had him grabbing his Kayak and getting out of dodge.

"Saw the water here at this step and then it was up to here, and then it was up to here, and by the end of it we were with in an inch from the door," says Frus while pointing out how high water rose.

His neighborhood of San Marco is used to flooding, but standing water for this long is something new. It was a result of a pumping station's back up generator that shut off on purpose to avoid electrical hazards. Jacksonville power crews worked throughout the day to fix the problem. Until then, residents returning to their homes like Joel and Linda Mott Will continue to look at their flooded street through the window of their powerless home.

"We understand that they have a system now that they're putting into place and get that emptied out and then maybe we can get power back on," says Joel Mott.

The couples flooding assessment will continue. You might think that property and possessions are just things, but it's difficult to hold back emotions when you discover an irreplaceable box of your daughter's childhood possessions from 20 years earlier filled with water.

"Stuff from when she was little," says Linda Mott while tears flowed down her cheeks.

Power is expected to be restored to the roughly 108,000 Jacksonville residents without power within a week.

