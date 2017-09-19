In the Eye of Irma

(NEWS CENTER) - You may have noticed if you're a 207 fan that our own Rob Nesbitt was relieved of his duties for a week and sent on a special assignment to cover Hurricane Irma for our sister station in Jacksonville, Florida.

We're guessing it's an assignment he won't soon forget. How do you prepare to cover a hurricane when you're a reporter? How do you jump from hotel to hotel when the worse gets to the point where you have to leave? We asked Rob all give us his take on his trip.

© 2017 WCSH-TV