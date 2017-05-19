Hundreds volunteer in Windham for PowerServe Saturday

More than 200 people volunteered their time to spruce up the town of Windham during PowerServe Saturday.

WINDHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- For the second year in a row, volunteers with a community service project in Windham cleaned up not just the high school, but the town.

PowerServe Saturday had over 200 volunteers sign up to clean up the town of Windham at 21 job sites. A project that was started by 17-year-old Genevieve Delano after suffering a loss last year at Windham High School.

"Had a suicide at our school two years ago, Shane Donnelly and so we kind of wanted to do something that was kind of a positive energy towards our community because there was so much negative energy around it," said Delano.

Donnelly loved to volunteer according to Delano, so PowerServe Saturday made sense. Every building project, trail work and beautification job had a team leader. Barb Maurais led the team at the Windham Police Station where a K9 memorial was built for the town's first police dog Max. The German shepherd passed away in May of 2013.

"What we all have in common is that we all worked on this and we're a part of this and it wouldn't have happened without each piece no matter what their job was," said Maurais.

The volunteer project was split up into two days this year. The majority of volunteers worked Saturday, but there was also a second day scheduled for students who had a sports commitment and couldn't make it that day.

