How the Old Orchard Beach Community Animal Watch came to be

OOB Community Animal Watch

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Many towns have a Community Watch; neighbors who look out for each other, keep an eye out for anything out of the ordinary, and rally support when someone doesn't have power or needs a hand.

Old Orchard Beach has one of those, but it stems deeper than just taking care of fellow people; and in a community whose population expands immensely in the summer, they can use all the help they can get.

The Community Animal Watch was formed in 2009 by a group of people who asked the Old Orchard Beach town council to help them help the town.

There is no office space; no salary; just a group of people willing to share their phone numbers with the public and spend any spare time looking for the lost, or finding homes for the homeless; animals of course, but sometimes people too.

"In 2013 we had a devastating fire here in Old Orchard; subsidized housing of the elderly," recalls Louise Reid. Reid is the Assistant Town Manager, but often helps the Community Animal Watch committee members.

"We had to place individuals for a period of eight weeks and they wouldn't go without their animals, that was just the way it was. And it was funny because there were 16 cats, two dogs. two frogs, and two parrots and we put them in a hotel."

